Iran vows to punish Israel for killing military advisors in Syria

Iran's Foreign Ministry said on Monday that Israel will be punished for killing Iranian military advisers in Syria.



"Israel will receive the appropriate response for its crime sooner or later, and they will regret their misdeed," the ministry's spokesman Bahram Qasemi said in his weekly press conference.



"They cannot do this and evade punishment," Qasemi added.



"Gone are the days when the Zionist regime (of Israel) would hit and run," he said.



On April 8, Israel targeted Syria's T4 air base, killing 14 people including Iranian military advisers.

