Zambian leader appoints ex-first lady as envoy to France

Zambian President Edgar Lungu on Monday appointed wife of late President Michael Sata as the country's envoy to France.



Christine Kaseba-Sata, who is a medical practitioner and married to Sata who died in 2014, will head the country's embassy in France with immediate effect, according to a statement released by Lungu's office.



Lungu said he had confidence that the former first lady's vast experience as a health practitioner for over 30 years will enable her fulfill her duties diligently as her profession has enabled her work for the United Nations and other agencies both in Zambia and abroad.



The Zambian leader added that the country has a lot to benefit from France in various areas of human endeavor and urged the former first lady to facilitate this and enhance the bilateral relations between the two countries.



On her part, the former first lady pledged to do her best to attract investment from France into Zambia.

