Jordan has no foreign military bases: minister

Jordan on Monday denied reports that the kingdom has foreign military bases, state-run Petra news agency reported.



"Such media reports are groundless," said Jordan's Minister of State for Media Affairs Mohammad Momani, warning that some media publications seek to spread false information about Jordan.



The denial came at a press conference to announce some decisions by the Jordanian cabinet.



As a part of a US-led coalition to combat terrorism, Jordan conducts joint military operations with ally countries to uproot terrorism, Momani said.



On Syria, he reiterated the need for a political solution to the crisis in the country.



The minister also reviewed Jordan's efforts to promote the peace process in the Middle East during its presidency of the 28th Arab League Summit last year.



The Palestinian issue was on top of the agenda at the 29th Arab summit, which concluded in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, as it did in 2017 in Jordan, he noted.

