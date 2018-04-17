Tourism season kick-off ceremony held in SW China's Tibet

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/4/17 10:24:35

A man takes part in a competition during a kick-off ceremony for tourism season in Gongbo'gyamda County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, April 15, 2018. (Xinhua/Liu Dongjun)


 

A man shows handmade wooden bowls during a kick-off ceremony for tourism season in Gongbo'gyamda County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, April 15, 2018. (Xinhua/Liu Dongjun)


 

People watch folk art performance during a kick-off ceremony for tourism season in Gongbo'gyamda County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, April 15, 2018. (Xinhua/Liu Dongjun)


 

People perform folk arts during a kick-off ceremony for tourism season in Gongbo'gyamda County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, April 15, 2018. (Xinhua/Liu Dongjun)


 

People take part in a competition during a kick-off ceremony for tourism season in Gongbo'gyamda County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, April 15, 2018. (Xinhua/Liu Dongjun)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus