Local Spring festival Sechselauten held in Zurich, Switzerland

People take part in a parade during the Sechselauten, a local Spring festival, in Zurich, Switzerland, on April 16, 2018. The Sechselauten is a traditional festival marking the end of winter with a parade of guilds in historical costumes and the burning of a symbolic snowman. (Xinhua/Michele Limina)

Guildsmen ride horses around a symbolic snowman during the Sechselauten, a local Spring festival, in Zurich, Switzerland, on April 16, 2018. The Sechselauten is a traditional festival marking the end of winter with a parade of guilds in historical costumes and the burning of a symbolic snowman. (Xinhua/Michele Limina)