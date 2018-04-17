Palestinian artist makes sculptures in West Bank city of Nablus

Palestinian artist Ahmad Yaseen, 23, makes sculptures in the shape of a child using cement and cactus ribs, in Aseera village near the West Bank city of Nablus, on April 16, 2018. Yaseen said that his works embodied the depressed childhood in the middle east, and he chose to use cactus as an example of renewal despite its dryness. (Xinhua/Ayman Nobani)

Palestinian artist Ahmad Yaseen, 23, makes sculptures in the shape of a child using cement and cactus ribs, in Aseera village near the West Bank city of Nablus, on April 16, 2018. Yaseen said that his works embodied the depressed childhood in the middle east, and he chose to use cactus as an example of renewal despite its dryness. (Xinhua/Ayman Nobani)