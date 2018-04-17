Hungarians mark Memorial Day for Hungarian Victims of Holocaust

A woman stands in front of a wall bearing the names of Holocaust victims at Holocaust Memorial Center in Budapest, Hungary on April 16, 2018. Hungarians marked the Memorial Day for the Hungarian Victims of the Holocaust on April 16. (Xinhua/Attila Volgyi)

Empty glass seats commemorate the souls lost during the Holocaust as Israeli Ambassador to Hungary Joszef Amrani speaks during a commemorative event at Holocaust Memorial Center in Budapest, Hungary on April 16, 2018. Hungarians marked the Memorial Day for the Hungarian Victims of the Holocaust on April 16. (Xinhua/Attila Volgyi)

People light candles at a memorial entitled "Shoes on the Danube Bank" in Budapest, Hungary on April 16, 2018. Hungarians marked the Memorial Day for the Hungarian Victims of the Holocaust on April 16. The "Shoes on the Danube Bank" memorial honor the people (mainly Budapest Jews) who were shot into the Danube in the WWII. (Xinhua/Attila Volgyi)

A man stands in front of a wall bearing the names of Holocaust victims at Holocaust Memorial Center in Budapest, Hungary on April 16, 2018. Hungarians marked the Memorial Day for the Hungarian Victims of the Holocaust on April 16. (Xinhua/Attila Volgyi)