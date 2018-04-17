Mother's Day observed in Kathmandu

A devotee takes a holy bath at a pond on Mother's Day, or Mata Tirtha Aunsi, at Matatirtha in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 16, 2018. Nepalese observe this day to show their respect to their mothers and to pay homage to the departed mothers. (Xinhua/Sunil Sharma)

A devotee offers prayers after taking holy bath on Mother's Day, or Mata Tirtha Aunsi, at Matatirtha in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 16, 2018. Nepalese observe this day to show their respect to their mothers and to pay homage to the departed mothers. (Xinhua/Sunil Sharma)