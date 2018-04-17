Myanmar grants amnesty to 51 foreign prisoners on new year day

Myanmar government has granted amnesty to 51 foreigners serving prison terms in the country, according to an announcement of the President's Office Tuesday.



The amnesty was granted as a gesture to mark the fall of Myanmar new calendar year, in view of relations with the foreign countries and on ground of humanity, the announcement said.



The pardoned foreign prisoners were deported as a follow-up.



It was also the first amnesty announcement after new President U Win Myint assumed office on March 30.

