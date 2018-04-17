China's fixed-asset investment up 7.5 pct in Q1

China's fixed-asset investment (FAI) grew 7.5 percent year on year in the first quarter of this year, official data showed Tuesday.



Total FAI stood at 10.07 trillion yuan (1.6 trillion US dollars), according to the National Bureau of Statistics.



The growth is 0.4 percentage points lower than that of the first two months of this year.



Private investment picked up in Q1, growing 8.9 percent year on year, which is 0.8 percentage points more than that of the first two months and 1.2 percentage points higher than that of Q1 2017.



In breakdown, FAI in agriculture was up 24.2 percent year on year, followed by 10 percent for the service sector, and 2 percent for industry.



Investment growth picked up in the eastern regions of the country.

