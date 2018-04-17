Myanmar new president pledges to strive for changes

Myanmar new President U Win Myint pledged on Tuesday to strive for changes vividly witnessed by the people, believing that the objectives could be realized through pursuit of new united strength.



U Win Myint made the remarks on the occasion of the first day of Myanmar's new calendar year.



U Win Myint called for accomplishing the undertakings under the basis of "Non-impact on stability to bring about changes" with transparency and accountability at each level.



He cited his inaugural speech at the Union Parliament for the pursuit of three objectives as priorities after he was sworn in to office on March 30, namely law enforcement and people's socio-economic development; national reconciliation and domestic peace; and amendment of the constitution for the establishment of a democratic federal union.



He called for applying the government's development policy to boost those departments in slow progress, giving priority to the consideration of socio-economic development in terms of housing settlement for government employees, electricity availability and



loan for small and medium enterprises.



He urged for efforts to back up the declining judiciary, and to boost corruption fighting, human rights protection and drug curbing, prevention of loss of people's fund, returning of confiscated land and compensation, pursuit of well-being for workers and farmers and higher education for students.

