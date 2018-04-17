Macron welcomes visiting Canadian PM at Elysee Palace in Paris, France

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/4/17 14:01:12

French President Emmanuel Macron (L) meets with visiting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, on April 16, 2018. (Xinhua/Jack Chan)


 

French President Emmanuel Macron (L) welcomes visiting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, on April 16, 2018. (Xinhua/Jack Chan)


 

