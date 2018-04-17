Firefighters climb four floors in 25 seconds

Firefighters demonstrate their skills in a contest in Liuzhou City, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 16, 2018. Some firefighters were able to climb stairs on a building with four floors in just 25 seconds. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Yizhao)

