Firefighters climb four floors in 25 seconds

Source:Ecns.cn Published: 2018/4/17 14:04:03

Firefighters demonstrate their skills in a contest in Liuzhou City, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 16, 2018. Some firefighters were able to climb stairs on a building with four floors in just 25 seconds. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Yizhao)


 

Firefighters demonstrate their skills in a contest in Liuzhou City, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 16, 2018. Some firefighters were able to climb stairs on a building with four floors in just 25 seconds. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Yizhao)


 

Firefighters demonstrate their skills in a contest in Liuzhou City, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 16, 2018. Some firefighters were able to climb stairs on a building with four floors in just 25 seconds. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Yizhao)


 

Firefighters demonstrate their skills in a contest in Liuzhou City, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 16, 2018. Some firefighters were able to climb stairs on a building with four floors in just 25 seconds. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Yizhao)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus