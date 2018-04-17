Reborn Wenchuan to mark 10th anniversary of deadly quake

The new Beichuan County, 23 kilometers from the old town demolished by the Wenchuan earthquake in 2008, was built with the assistance of eastern China's Shandong Province. This year marks the 10thanniversary of the deadly quake, which left more than 80,000 people dead or missing. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)

An aerial view of a pathway on Gexian Mountain in Pengzhou City, Sichuan Province. Eastern Fujian Province was responsible for the post-quake construction of Pengzhou City. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Guoyang)

Lines of farmer's homes in Qingping Town, Mianzhu City, Sichuan Province, which were constructed with the assistance of Jiangsu Province following the Wenchuan earthquake. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)

An aerial view of Dongba Village, nestled in the mountains in Qingzhu County, Sichuan Province. (Photo: China News Service/Tang Zhongtao)

Qingchuan County, one of hardest hit regions in the Wenchuan earthquake, has a new look thanks to the assistance of Zhejiang Province. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)