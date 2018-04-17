People of ethnic minorities dance to welcome the "San Yue San" festival in Dalongtan Park in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 16, 2018. The festival is a singing and dancing cerebration which climaxes on the third day of the third lunar month. (Xinhua/Li Hanchi)

People of ethnic minorities dance to welcome the "San Yue San" festival in Dalongtan Park in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 16, 2018. The festival is a singing and dancing cerebration which climaxes on the third day of the third lunar month. (Xinhua/Li Hanchi)

People of ethnic minorities dance to welcome the "San Yue San" festival in Dalongtan Park in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 16, 2018. The festival is a singing and dancing cerebration which climaxes on the third day of the third lunar month. (Xinhua/Li Hanchi)

People of ethnic minorities dance to welcome the "San Yue San" festival in Dalongtan Park in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 16, 2018. The festival is a singing and dancing cerebration which climaxes on the third day of the third lunar month. (Xinhua/Li Hanchi)