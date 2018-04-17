Scenery of Minghe ancient town in China's Zhejiang

Aerial photo taken on April 17, 2018 shows the scenery of Minghe ancient town in Cixi City, east China's Zhejiang Province. The Minghe ancient town, with a history of over 1,200 years, attracts increasing number of tourists after completing a transformation project. (Xinhua/Yao Kebin)

