Happy birthday:



Things are looking up when it comes to advancing your career. This will be a great time to head out for interviews or ask for a raise. Time will be of the essence when dealing with a tricky financial issue. Your lucky numbers: 3, 6, 9, 10, 19.







Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Do what you can to avoid closing business deals today. There are still several issues that need to be taken care of before you sign on the dotted line. Inspiration will be found in the most unlikely of places. ✭✭✭







Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



A intimidating challenge may have you quaking in your boots. There is nothing to fear however. You are sure to come out on top so long as you have courage and face things with your head held high. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭



Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Your reaction to an unexpected event may reveal things about you that you never realized. This may come as good or bad news depending on how you look at it. A financial issue will cause you some stress. ✭✭✭



Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



You may find yourself in a race against time today. Although shortcuts may look tempting, they will only end up complicating things and costing you more time in the end. Remember: Slow and steady wins the race. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



The road ahead is going to be difficult and long. Although there is no guarantee that you will be able to reach your goal, you definitely won't get anywhere if you don't even try. Keep a close eye on your wallet today. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



A prior love interest may reach out to you today. Although you may no longer be interested in pursuing something romantic, this is still a good opportunity to rebuild an old friendship. ✭✭✭✭



Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



This evening will be the perfect time to just snuggle up with a good book in bed. If you absolutely must go out, make sure you proceed with caution as numerous pitfalls are out there waiting for you. Lady Luck will smile down on you when it comes to money matters. ✭✭✭

Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



You can't keep ignoring that little voice in the back of your head. While the things you need to get done are extremely boring, they will end up turning into major issues if you keep putting them off. ✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Make sure you take some time out tonight to call a relative you haven't spoken to in quite some time. Not only will they appreciate the call, they will get you up to date on some important happenings within your extended family. ✭✭✭✭

Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Although you have worked hard to earn everything that you own, remember that material possessions can never replace true friendship. Financial concerns will require your personal attention. ✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



The stars have shown you their favor today as a major disaster that was heading your way has been avoided. You can repay the universe for this kindness by doing something nice for someone else. ✭✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Do not hesitate to ask for help when needed, even if it means you must swallow your pride to do so. Love will be highlighted. ✭✭✭