Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Chrysler Building's style
5 Cur's malady
10 Karate verb
14 Shepard of space
15 Accepting call-ins
16 Rob of "The Grinder"
17 Peeking in cupboards, handling tools, etc
20 Surrounding views
21 TGIF word
22 Pilot's info
23 Shaggy rug variety
24 Rate
27 Gym lifts
29 Extends across
32 Chinese chairman, once
33 Mas' counterparts
36 Kwanza users
38 DiCaprio film
41 Akin to Simba
42 Turner or Knight
43 Juvenile newt
44 Sarcastic
46 Meditation with exercise
50 Not off
52 Hairy creature
55 Bird's beak
56 Calendar mo.
57 Nonbelievers
60 Swimming maneuver
63 With many birthdays
64 Regions
65 Untraceable author
66 "Comin' ___ the Rye"
67 Brit's heavy weight
68 "Ahem!"
DOWN
1 Suited greatly?
2 Purified washings
3 Quick drop-off
4 Not unaware of
5 Eel variety
6 Inner souls, to Jung
7 Granny's nickname
8 Paid performances
9 String of periods
10 Lumpy blockages
11 Oscar-winner John
12 Pay for completely
13 Walking one, briefly
18 Just be wrong
19 Savory croquette
24 Uneasy feeling
25 It's beachy keen
26 Help transmission
28 Like cotton candy
30 Small kitchen knife
31 Vanna's revelation?
34 Like wanted criminals
35 Twig
37 Gentleman's companion
38 Comb through
39 Big trouble
40 "Duke" Ellington monogram
41 First name in steak sauce
45 Tree with many trunks
47 Bulbs to eat
48 Tropical lizards
49 Missing
51 Accomplish more than
53 Western villain chasers
54 Boastful suffix
57 Roundish hairstyle
58 Singer Campbell
59 Catch-22
60 Casey's futile club
61 Sound of disgust
62 Scurrying creature
Solution