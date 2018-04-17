Puzzle

ACROSS1 Chrysler Building's style5 Cur's malady10 Karate verb14 Shepard of space15 Accepting call-ins16 Rob of "The Grinder"17 Peeking in cupboards, handling tools, etc20 Surrounding views21 TGIF word22 Pilot's info23 Shaggy rug variety24 Rate27 Gym lifts29 Extends across32 Chinese chairman, once33 Mas' counterparts36 Kwanza users38 DiCaprio film41 Akin to Simba42 Turner or Knight43 Juvenile newt44 Sarcastic46 Meditation with exercise50 Not off52 Hairy creature55 Bird's beak56 Calendar mo.57 Nonbelievers60 Swimming maneuver63 With many birthdays64 Regions65 Untraceable author66 "Comin' ___ the Rye"67 Brit's heavy weight68 "Ahem!"DOWN1 Suited greatly?2 Purified washings3 Quick drop-off4 Not unaware of5 Eel variety6 Inner souls, to Jung7 Granny's nickname8 Paid performances9 String of periods10 Lumpy blockages11 Oscar-winner John12 Pay for completely13 Walking one, briefly18 Just be wrong19 Savory croquette24 Uneasy feeling25 It's beachy keen26 Help transmission28 Like cotton candy30 Small kitchen knife31 Vanna's revelation?34 Like wanted criminals35 Twig37 Gentleman's companion38 Comb through39 Big trouble40 "Duke" Ellington monogram41 First name in steak sauce45 Tree with many trunks47 Bulbs to eat48 Tropical lizards49 Missing51 Accomplish more than53 Western villain chasers54 Boastful suffix57 Roundish hairstyle58 Singer Campbell59 Catch-2260 Casey's futile club61 Sound of disgust62 Scurrying creature

Solution