Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/4/17 17:13:40

Puzzle



 ACROSS

1 Chrysler Building's style

5 Cur's malady

 10 Karate verb

 14 Shepard of space

 15 Accepting call-ins

 16 Rob of "The Grinder"

 17 Peeking in cupboards, handling tools, etc

 20 Surrounding views

 21 TGIF word

 22 Pilot's info

 23 Shaggy rug variety

 24 Rate

 27 Gym lifts

 29 Extends across

 32 Chinese chairman, once

 33 Mas' counterparts

 36 Kwanza users

 38 DiCaprio film

 41 Akin to Simba

 42 Turner or Knight

 43 Juvenile newt

 44 Sarcastic

 46 Meditation with exercise

 50 Not off

 52 Hairy creature

 55 Bird's beak

 56 Calendar mo.

 57 Nonbelievers

 60 Swimming maneuver

 63 With many birthdays

 64 Regions

 65 Untraceable author

 66 "Comin' ___ the Rye"

 67 Brit's heavy weight

 68 "Ahem!"

DOWN

  1 Suited greatly?

  2 Purified washings

  3 Quick drop-off

  4 Not unaware of

  5 Eel variety

  6 Inner souls, to Jung

  7 Granny's nickname

  8 Paid performances

  9 String of periods

 10 Lumpy blockages

 11 Oscar-winner John

 12 Pay for completely

 13 Walking one, briefly

 18 Just be wrong

 19 Savory croquette

 24 Uneasy feeling

 25 It's beachy keen

 26 Help transmission

 28 Like cotton candy

 30 Small kitchen knife

 31 Vanna's revelation?

 34 Like wanted criminals

 35 Twig

 37 Gentleman's companion

 38 Comb through

 39 Big trouble

 40 "Duke" Ellington monogram

 41 First name in steak sauce

 45 Tree with many trunks

 47 Bulbs to eat

 48 Tropical lizards

 49 Missing

 51 Accomplish more than

 53 Western villain chasers

 54 Boastful suffix

 57 Roundish hairstyle

 58 Singer Campbell

 59 Catch-22

 60 Casey's futile club

 61 Sound of disgust

 62 Scurrying creature

Solution



 

Posted in: MISCELLANY
blog comments powered by Disqus