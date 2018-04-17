Learning Chinese

profile



侧颜



(cèyán)

A: I went out with my boyfriend yesterday. He took a bunch of pictures of me, how do you think he did?



昨天我和男朋友一起出去玩,他抓拍了很多我的照片,你看拍的怎么样？



(zuótiān wǒ hé nánpénɡyǒu yīqǐ chūqù wán, tā zhuāpāi le hěnduō wǒ de zhàopiàn, nǐ kàn pāi de zěnme yànɡ?)

B: They look very natural, and the background and lighting were chosen really well! I've just realized that your profile is actually very pretty!



抓拍得很自然,而且背景和光线都选得很好！我才发现你的侧颜真的非常美！



(zhuā pāi de hěn zìrán, érqiě bèijǐnɡ hé ɡuānɡxiàn dōu xuǎn de hěn hǎo! wǒ cái fāxiàn nǐ de cèyán zhēn de fēichánɡ měi!)

A: Really? How have I never noticed? Maybe it's because his photography skills are so good, he managed to get the right angle to make me look beautiful!



真的吗？我怎么没发现？可能是他的拍照技术太好了,角度找得好,把我拍得比较漂亮吧！



(zhēn de ma? wǒ zěnme méi fāxiàn? kěnénɡ shì tā de pāizhào jìshù tài hǎo le, jiǎodù zhǎo de hǎo, bǎ wǒ pāi de bǐjiào piàoliànɡ ba! )

B: You're too modest, Ms Pretty Profile!



你太谦虚啦,我的侧颜美女！



(nǐ tài qiānxū la, wǒ de cèyán měinǚ!)





Illustration: Xia Qing/GT





