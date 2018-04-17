378 killed, over 3,500 injured in Thailand's road accidents during Songkran festival

A total of 378 people have been killed and more than 3,500 others injured in Thailand's road accidents in a six-day time during Songkran festival, according to an official report released on Tuesday.



The road accidents which have occurred during the annual festive season from last Wednesday until Monday nationwide totaled 3,418 cases with 378 deaths and 3,575 injuries, reported the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM).



Most of the deaths occurred in the northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima with 19 deaths while most of the injuries took place in the northern province of Chiang Mai with 136 injuries, according to the DDPM's report.



Despite the largely publicized campaigns by authorities for road safety measures, most of the road accidents were reportedly caused by driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding.



Songkran has always been the high season of traffic accidents as many Thais choose to travel back home from Bangkok or other cities they work in to celebrate the New Year Festival.

