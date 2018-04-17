Shanghai hosts centennial celebration for Scottish writer

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon spoke about the importance of cultural connections between Scotland and China and women empowerment at the Muriel Spark Centennial Celebration held at Fudan University, during her visit to Shanghai last week.



The year 2018 marks the 100th anniversary of the birth of one of Scotland's finest writers, Muriel Spark (1918-2006). Taking this opportunity, People's Literature Publishing House of China will be publishing a new translation of Spark's most famous work, The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie. It is a comedic yet tragic story about a school teacher in Edinburgh in the 1930s and the impact she has on her students' imaginations.



Sturgeon said she hopes to further deepen the friendship and understanding between Scotland and China. "I hope in the centenary year the inspiration of Muriel Spark will help encourage others, particularly women, in literature and art. I hope we will encourage more people in China to enjoy her works," said Sturgeon.



Inventive and brave



Muriel Spark was born in Edinburgh, where most of her 22 novels are set. They are not only quirky and entertaining, with a typical dry humor taken from her Scottish nature, but also multilayered and profound, focusing on moral and philosophical issues.



Like many of the world's best writers, Spark asks what it means to be human, how we live together in this world, and other moral questions that are central to people of every culture and period.



As a writer, she was endlessly inventive and brave. Spark's road to success wasn't straightforward, however, often suffering hardship in her early years before she was famous. But she kept writing experimentally, breaking new ground.



Her own bravery was transferred into the central female characters of her books. "What her female protagonists have in common is strength, endurance and bravery," Louise Welsh, a professor from University of Glasgow, told the Global Times.



"They may be young women struggling financially, or seeking to find where they should be in this world, but in the center there is bravery and inquiring minds and a powerful core," she added.



Endurance and desire



As a young girl growing up in Edinburgh, Welsh first encountered Spark's work The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie at school.



"I wondered who has been telling us the story of Jean Brodie. As a child it keeps you guessing," said Welsh.



Now a writer herself, one of the things Welsh takes from Spark is her endurance and her desire.



"There was a long time when she had no money. She lived simply and she didn't become financially successful until her forties. A lot of her life was devoted to art and that was the most important thing. As an artist I keep that in mind," she said.



Sturgeon feels that it is hugely important to celebrate Spark's art and craft and also her legacy to give women a role model, especially in an age where all countries today face the need to further empower and encourage women in the creation of art.



"Muriel Spark is someone who displayed an abundance of wit, intelligence, personality and lots of style. I think she is an inspiration to women today, not just in Scotland but all over world," said Sturgeon.



Inspiring other women



Welsh explained that, when she was a child, there were few notable female literary figures in Scotland. However, today's landscape has changed entirely, with many distinguished women writers coming up.



"There is a famous painting in the Scottish National Portrait Gallery called Poets' Pub. In the picture, it is all very good writers, but all men. Today, if you were to do the painting again, it would not be all men; it will be some men and a majority women," said Welsh.



"We are accepted by our male counterparts and we accept them. I think on the artistic level we have equality. Still, women don't earn as much as men," she added.



Using Muriel Spark's centenary and her works as a catalyst for discussion about literature and leadership through female perspectives, the British Council will initiate a program to inspire women in the arts.



"Through this campaign, we are looking to the arts for a unique showcase from UK and Chinese female arts leaders and practitioners to inspire us for the development of female creative talent in the arts," Carma Elliot, Director China of British Council, said at the event.





Nicola Sturgeon speaks at the event. Photos: VCG and courtesy of Qi Yunfeng/British Council

