Tourists take photos amid plum blossoms at an orchard in Duanjiagou Village of Lulong County, north China's Hebei Province, April 17, 2018. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

A tourist takes selfie amid plum blossoms at an orchard in Duanjiagou Village of Lulong County, north China's Hebei Province, April 17, 2018. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Aerial photo taken on April 16, 2018 shows the orchard at Duanjiagou Village of Lulong County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)