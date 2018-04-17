What do foreigners in Shanghai think about each other?

As one of the world's biggest metropolises, Shanghai continues to attract foreigners from all over the world. According to a recent ranking released by the State Administration of Foreign Experts Affairs, Shanghai has topped the list of the most attractive Chinese mainland cities for foreigners for the sixth consecutive year.Every year, a select number of foreign entrepreneurs and experts in Shanghai receive the Magnolia Award from the local government for their outstanding contributions to this city. There are also ordinary expats who enrich Shanghai by teaching English and other necessary but not very high paid work. Occasionally, however, a naughty foreigner or two slip through the cracks with improper, indecent and even illegal behavior. So what do expatriates in Shanghai think about each other? The Global Times investigates.

Kawaljeet from India, who has been in Shanghai for almost a year, thinks expats enjoy Shanghai so much due to its safety and other efforts of the Chinese government."I definitely think I'm more welcomed here," said Andrew from the US, who has been in China for about six months.But Cesar from Spain, who has been living in China for over six years - three in Beijing and three in Shanghai - thinks it's complicated. "Chinese people are now in a better economic position than foreigners, so it depends on what kind of foreigner you are."Danna from Mexico, who has been in China for two years, thinks locals receive more benefits and privileges than foreigners here. "When it comes to rules, policemen always give some privilege to the locals. It doesn't matter whose fault it really was. Just because we are foreigners we are guilty in their eyes."Many foreigners in Shanghai attract unwanted attention from local residents, which has also inspired some unscrupulous foreigners to take advantage of their social status."I definitely know a lot of males who come here just to prey on Chinese women. They think it's easier for them because they look better or have more money," Andrew said.Kawaljeet agrees. "Everywhere has good and bad people. So we can't say who is good or who is bad. Different people have different ways of living."Danna thinks the reason some foreign men prey on Chinese women is because some Chinese women prefer foreigners.Tatiana from Russia, who has been in the city for almost two years, said that Chinese men also chase foreign women. "Chinese men like foreign girls, but they can not easily get us."Most of the foreigners interviewed by the Global Times believe that the Chinese government's strict laws and rules have been effective in keeping out naughty foreigners."Chinese people and their government are very strict, so I think foreigners no longer dare do anything bad in China, because the consequences will be severe," Cesar said.Kawaljeet said he has watched videos on Chinese video platforms Youku and Baidu showing some foreigners in China doing very naughty things. "If they live in another country, they should show respect to that culture."Andrew said he has seen it all. "Most foreigners I know here just go about their day's work. But I've also met others who take advantage of their race to prey on Chinese women."This article was written by Zhou Ping.

