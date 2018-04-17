Foreign officials discuss China International Import Expo

Illustration: Chen Xia/GT

"This expo will have significant influence on China's opening-up."The first China International Import Expo will be held in Shanghai between November 5 and 10. Representatives from 37 consulates in Shanghai, four foreign chambers of commerce and one exhibitor gathered together Monday to discuss how to better organize the expo to the highest international level, Shanghai Observer reported Tuesday. Over 1,600 companies from more than 120 countries and regions are expected to participate.