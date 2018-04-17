Price guidelines for housekeeping services

Shanghai Women's Federation released a new series of price guidelines for the city's housekeeping services industry, including nursing care for the elderly, maternal-child nursing and hourly-paid housekeeping, the municipal government announced Monday.



According to the authority, the highest monthly payment for home-stay ayi (domestic helper) for the elderly should be 5,260 yuan ($837), the median level at 4,250 yuan, and the lowest possible payment 3,380 yuan.



In terms of monthly payments for home-stay maternal-child nursing staff, the highest level should be 10,600 yuan, the median level 8,763 yuan, and the lowest level at 6,700 yuan.



As for home-stay infant nurses, the top level of their monthly payment should be 7,983 yuan; the middle level 5,537 yuan; the lowest level 4,117 yuan. The price range for hourly-paid ayi in Shanghai should be between 25 yuan and 36 yuan per hour.





