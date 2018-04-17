Bullet train ticket fares are now based on market

Ticket prices for bullet trains have been adjusted according to the market instead of adopting a fixed ticket pricing system, Shanghai railway authority told thepaper.cn Tuesday.



A local resident complained to the media that the ticket price for an upper-berth bed of a bullet train running between Shanghai and Beijing had risen.



In response to the complaint, the authority clarified that they had made a price increase but adopted a flexible pricing system according to national rules. Since 2016, bullet train ticket prices can be determined by transport companies based on the market.



At the moment, ticket prices for the sleeping car of bullet trains between Shanghai and Beijing vary based on dates and times. The highest and lowest prices for upper-berth beds are 860 yuan ($136.99) and 560 yuan. The highest and lowest prices for lower-berth beds are 960 yuan and 630 yuan.





