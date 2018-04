Luxury cruise liner New Shidao Pearl berths at a dock of Shidao New Port in Rongcheng, East China's Shandong Province to prepare for its first journey to South Korea. The liner, with an investment of 400 million yuan ($63.7 million), is 170 meters long and 26 meters wide, and is capable of carrying 1,300 passengers. This is the third route that has opened between the port and South Korea.