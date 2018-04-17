Michelin-starred chef week at The Ritz-Carlton Beijing, Financial Street

A dish prepared by the Michelin-star guest chef Roy Salomon Caceres at the Italian restaurant Cépe of The Ritz-Carlton Beijing, Financial Street Photo: Courtesy of Cépe of The Ritz-Carlton Beijing, Financial Street

The award-winning fine dining Italian restaurant Cépe of The Ritz-Carlton Beijing, Financial Street invited the talented Michelin-star Chef Roy Salomon Caceres to be a guest chef from April 10 to 13 to debut his new creations.Cépe is one of Beijing's finest dining rooms featuring haute Italian cuisine. Wine aficionados can delight in an extensive wine menu featuring 200 wines. This 70-seat dining room also features a private dining space for 10 and an intimate chef's table. It is always a worthwhile choice for business or leisure gatherings with its supremely elegant setting and romantic ambiance.Born in Bogota, Columbia in 1977 and having moved to Rome with his family at the age of 16, Caceres was inspired by his grandpa's home cooking and by working as an apprentice in the restaurants of Rome. During this time, he became attracted to the cuisine and desired to unlock the culinary secrets. Since then, he has never stopped exploring culinary arts. He worked in several emblematic Italian restaurants and hotels including Locanda Solarola in Castel Guelfo where he was a sous chef when the restaurant obtained its first Michelin star in 2002. In 2010, Roy became the executive chef of Pipero Albano Laziale. In 2011, he opened Metamorfosi where he was the executive chef and where he was awarded a Michelin star after only six months.Today, Caceres is a prominent member of the Italian gourmet cuisine society. His dishes are often inspired by memories of moments in his life that combine Columbian roots and artistic enthusiasm from Italy with a breathtakingly beautiful presentation. His objective is to create an emotional connection with the people who taste his dishes, evoking their senses through taste.From April 10 to 13, Caceres, partnered with Cépe's Chef De Cuisine Fabio Nompleggio, debuted three new creation menus for guests in Beijing. The hotel's Chief Sommelier David Duan also prepared wine pairings for the feast."We are so excited to work with Chef Caceres," said Andrew Rogers, the general manager of The Ritz-Carlton Beijing, Financial Street, "I personally like his dishes' stunning presentation, and I am inspired by his career journey. Congratulations on the sparkling partnership between him and our Chef De Cuisine Fabio for the successful presentation. "