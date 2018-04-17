Drunken shot to groin lands two in trouble

Two men were detained in Southwest China after a drunken get-together that ended when one shot a friend in the groin using a makeshift gun firing soybeans.



One suspect, surnamed Shi, is in police detention for possession of a firearm that was made from a modified nail gun.



The trigger man surnamed Nie is still being investigated for the incident late Wednesday night in Yunnan Province.



The men had collected for a drinking session at the Kunming home of the victim, surnamed Li. The party quickly turned into a pissing contest as to who was the best marksman.



Shi rushed home to get his gun, a modified nail gun, and returned to Li's where the men shot at glass bottles using dried soybeans as bullets.



Despite his state, Nie proved to be a good shot. Unfortunately, this only provoked a challenge from Li to shoot him in the beans.



Nie, cocked and loaded, popped Li right in the left testicle. Li dropped to the ground, writhing in pain.



Police arrived at the scene at around 1:30 am and sent Li to the hospital. He has since been released with minor injuries.



Shi faces charges of firearm possession, which in China can carry a sentence ranging from three years to the death penalty.



Chuncheng Evening News

