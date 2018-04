The number of Chinese tourists visiting South Korea rebounded last month after falling for the past year, a government report showed Tuesday.Chinese visitor arrivals stood at 428,000 in March, up 16.5 percent month-on-month and up 13 percent year-on-year, according to South Korea's Ministry of Justice March was the first time in 13 months that the figure topped 400,000. After peaking at 614,000 in February 2017, Chinese tourists to South Korea fell in 2017.