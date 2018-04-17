No horse racing for Hainan firms

Many companies based in South China's Hainan Province including Hainan Expressway Co, Shuangcheng Pharma, Xinlong Holding (Group) Co and Hainan Shennong Gene Technology Co have denied that they'll get involved in horse racing or betting on such races, the Securities Times reported on Tuesday.



China has said that it will encourage horse races in its southernmost province, the first time that the country officially announced it would encourage such activity, in a bid to make Hainan into a pilot area for expanding opening-up policies.





