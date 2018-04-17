Alibaba signs internet-powered healthcare deal

Alibaba has signed an agreement to partner with Xi'an International Medical Investment Co to offer internet-powered medical services, according to a statement released by the latter.



Alibaba's expertise in internet technology, mobile payment, big data, cloud computing and other areas will be integrated with the company's medical institutions and research centers, according to Xi'an International Medical Investment.



The cooperation includes building an internet-powered hospital and an artificial intelligence medical innovation lab.



Alibaba has been stepping up investment in the medical and healthcare sector in recent years, inking partnerships with hospitals in cities like Hangzhou, capital of East China's Zhejiang Province, and Wuhan, capital of Central China's Hubei Province.



China will greenlight medical institutions to conduct internet medical services as part of a broader push to promote the Internet Plus healthcare plan, the State Council, China's cabinet, said last week.





