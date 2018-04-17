PBC to lower ratio

The People's Bank of China (PBC), the central bank, announced on Tuesday it will lower the reserve requirements for some financial institutions.



The reserve ratio requirement for large-scale commercial banks, joint-stock commercial banks, city commercial banks, rural commercial banks that are not at county levels and foreign banks will be cut by 1 percentage point starting from April 25, according to a statement on the PBC's official website.



The move aims to increase support for small and micro enterprises, to strengthen the stability of funds circulated in the banking system, and to optimize the liquidity structure, the PBC said in the statement.





