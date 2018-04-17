Figuratively Speaking

$1.5b



Export value of phones and their components from Vietnam to China in the first three months, up 4.8 times against the same period last year, the Xinhua News Agency said on Tuesday, citing the Vietnam customs authority.



7,815 yuan



China's average per capita disposable income in the first quarter of 2018, up 6.6 percent year-on-year, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday.



33.5b yuan



The trade volume of China's e-book market by 2020, said a report by People's Daily on Tuesday.



65



People that were sentenced for telecom fraud in a court in Northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region on Monday, the Xinhua News Agency reported Tuesday.

