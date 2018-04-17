Merkel announces meeting with Putin "in foreseeable future"

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday said she would meet face-to-face with Russian President Vladmir Putin to discuss the conflict in Syria.



"We will meet in the foreseeable future," Merkel told a press conference with visiting Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern.



"I think we have a number of topics, from Ukraine to gas, to the big, big issue of Syria, which requires we talk to each other in the foreseeable future," Merkel said, adding it will be necessary to talk to Russia to find a political solution in Syria.



According to German federal government spokesperson Steffen Seibert, Merkel on Tuesday morning telephoned Putin, with the conversation focusing on the situation and development in Syria.



"The chancellor and the president agreed that it was important to place the political process for resolving the bloody conflict of years at the center of all efforts. Possibilities were discussed," Seibert said.



It was the second phone call between the two heads of government in two weeks.

