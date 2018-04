A makeshift memorial is set up in memory of murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia on the sixth month anniversary of her death outside the courts in Valletta, Malta on Monday. The investigative reporter was killed by a car bomb on October 16, 2017. Three men plead not guilty to using a mobile phone to detonate a bomb outside her home in October 2017. A 1 million euro ($1.24 million) reward offered by the government for information remains unclaimed. Photo: AFP