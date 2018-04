Guangzhou Evergrande midfielder Zheng Long (left) falls down while competing with a player of Japan's Cerezo Osaka during their Asian Champions League final group match on Tuesday in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province. After a 3-1 victory, Evergrande won the group with three wins and three draws. Thailand's Buriram United overtook Cerezo to finish second after beating South Korea's Jeju United 1-0. Photo: IC