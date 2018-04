Visitors have fun amid flowering rapeseed field in China's Hebei

Photo taken on April 17, 2018 shows flowering rapeseed field in Hengshui City, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

Visitors pose for selfies amid flowering rapeseed field in Hengshui City, north China's Hebei Province, April 17, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

Visitors pose for selfies amid flowering rapeseed field in Hengshui City, north China's Hebei Province, April 17, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

A couple poses for wedding photos amid flowering rapeseed field in Hengshui City, north China's Hebei Province, April 17, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

Visitors have fun amid flowering rapeseed field in Hengshui City, north China's Hebei Province, April 17, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

Visitors ride horses amid flowering rapeseed field in Hengshui City, north China's Hebei Province, April 17, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)