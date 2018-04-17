Chinese scientists study use of wireless charging technology in rockets

China's space scientists are now exploring ways of using wireless charging technology in rocket designs.



Liu Fei, the project manager at the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology (CALT), said dozens of devices in any rocket, including the control system and telemetry, still need to be connected by cable to the power sources.



"Cables weighing hundreds of kilograms form a huge network with a wide variety of hidden dangers and a multitude of potential problems," Liu said.



Liu noted that compared to small electronic products, wireless power supplies and information transmission in rockets are a very complicated business.



"One battery needs to supply power to all devices through electromagnetic induction, but each device has a different working mode. Our task is to reduce interference for better reliability and security," Liu said.



According to CALT, once wireless technology matures, the weight of a rocket will be reduced by at least one hundred kilograms, which means an extra hundred kilograms of payload.





