Detained Russian Alexander Kirillov, a self-styled sex guru, arrives at a holding cell to face trial at a court in Pattaya on Tuesday, following a police raid on a sex training course. Russian "sex coach" Kirillov and Belarusian model Anastasia Vashukevich asked for US help as they arrived at a court hearing in Thailand on Tuesday, in a case that has grabbed widespread attention after the model claimed to have revelations about alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US election. Photo: AFP