US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the United States and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) have already started direct talks at "very high levels."
Trump made the remarks at his Mar-a-Lago resort in the US state of Florida after his meeting with visiting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
"We have had direct talks at very high levels, extremely high levels, with North Korea
(DPRK)," Trump said.
He also told reporters that five sites were currently being weighed as the venue for a meeting between him and the DPRK's top leader Kim Jong Un, which has been planned to take place in May or early June.
When asked by reporters if any of the sites were located in the United States, Trump said "no."
Tension on the Korean Peninsula
has thawed in recent months. Seoul and Pyongyang have agreed to hold a summit on April 27, the first meeting between the leaders of the two sides in 11 years.