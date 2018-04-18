University of Liverpool launches competition to find Chinese theme story writer

The University of Liverpool launched a search Tuesday for talented writers in Britain and China able to write an award-winning story with a China theme, in just 500 words.



The "China Stories" competition is looking for submissions across a broad range of categories. Stories can be about anything, but to coincide with the current Liverpool China Dream season, all entries should have a Chinese theme.



The university is an official partner of Liverpool's China Dream season, which is seeing a host of events across the city, including the China's First Emperor and the Terracotta Warriors exhibition at the Liverpool World Museum.



Winners in the short story competition, part of the Liverpool Literary Festival, will see their work published in a special anthology and take part in a writing session with the Royal Society of Literature, as well as receiving vouchers to spend as they wish.



China Stories is looking for the best writers in categories for primary, and secondary students, as well as full and part-time University of Liverpool students.



There is also a category for Chinese students at the Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University, the international joint university based in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, though all entries have to be written in English.



The short stories will be judged by top selling writer Philip Pullman, who will also present the winning writers with their prizes at a special ceremony as part of Liverpool Literary Festival, in October. The deadline for entering is midnight on July 20 2018.



Dinah Birch, pro-vice-chancellor for Cultural Engagement and Professor of English Literature, said: "We are looking forward to reading dazzling stories from the talented, creative young people who will be the stars of the future."

