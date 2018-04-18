EU presents new anti-terrorism measures

The European Commission on Tuesday presented new security measures to fight terrorism.



The measures aim to further curtail the space in which terrorists and criminals operate, and deny them the means needed to plan, finance and carry out crimes, the Commission said in a statement.



In its package, the Commission proposed new tools to improve the security of ID cards to curb document fraud, taking steps to cut off terrorist financing.



The measures also include tightening rules on imports and exports of firearms.



European Commission First Vice President Frans Timmermans said: "Security has been a top priority of this Commission. We are stepping up our actions to deprive criminals and terrorists of the tools and resources they need to perpetrate their crimes --delivering on our commitment to a Union that protects."

