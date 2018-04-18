Chinese vice president meets with Communist Party of Vietnam delegation

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan on Tuesday met with a delegation from the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) in Beijing.
The Vietnamese delegation was led by Nguyen Van Binh, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPV Central Committee (CPVCC) and of the Secretariat of the CPVCC.
Wang said during the meeting that socialism with Chinese characteristics has entered a new era, it is necessary to uphold Party leadership and to pursue with firmness of purpose the new vision of innovative, coordinated, green, and open development that is for everyone.
Also, it is necessary to adopt a coordinated approach to dealing with the relationship between subsistence and development, efficiency and equity so as to realize transitioning of China's economy from a phase of rapid growth to a stage of high-quality development, which conforms with the most fundamental needs of the Chinese people, Wang stressed.
Noting that the two countries are socialist neighbors sharing borders and a China-Vietnam community with a shared future is "strategically important," Wang believed the two countries have huge potential for cooperation.
He also said efforts should be made to implement the important consensus reached by leaders of both countries and create favorable environment for synergizing China's Belt and Road
Initiative and Vietnam's "Two Corridors and One Economic Circle" plan to ensure that progress be made in the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership of the two countries.
China's successful reform and opening-up serves as a reference to Vietnam, said Binh, also head of the CPVCC's Commission for Economic Affairs. He expressed willingness to expand his country's cooperation with China in various areas.