Shi Yigong named president of Westlake University

Shi Yigong, a biologist and academician of Chinese Academy of Sciences, has been named first president of Westlake University, a private university with aspirations to become one of the world's top research institutes.



The president was appointed by the board of directors on Monday. Nobel Prize-winning physicist Chen Ning Yang was named honorary chairman of the board.



Located in the east China city of Hangzhou, Westlake University is developed from Westlake Institute for Advanced Study. It will focus on basic research in natural and medical sciences, and in technology.

