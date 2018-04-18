Pakistan to hold finance talks with WB, IMF

Pakistan's Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance Miftah Ismail left for Washington on Tuesday to hold talks with representatives of the World Bank (WB) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), local media reported.



The meeting is said to have key importance as the South Asian country is just a few weeks away from announcing its Federal Finance Bill for the financial year of 2018-19. Islamabad is set to unveil the Federal Budget on April 27.



Pakistan had successfully completed a 36-month IMF program, which started in 2013. At the end of the program, the IMF had praised Pakistan for its fiscal discipline and reforms program.



Miftah Ismail is set to stay in Washington for three days where he is also set to hold meetings with US officials.

