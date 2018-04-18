One dead as U.S. passenger plane makes emergency landing after engine failure

One person on a U.S. passenger plane died Tuesday after it made an emergency landing in the U.S. city of Philadelphia due to engine failure.



The Boeing 737-700, operated by Southwest Airlines, was flying from New York City to Dallas when one of its engines failed. Passengers said the plane was able to land "safely", and initial reports said one person, who was hurt by crashed window, was taken to hospital.



U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Chairman Robert Sumwalt later confirmed one person died from the accident.



Southwest Airlines said in a statement that 143 travelers and five crew members were on the flight and the company was trying to gather further information.



Photos shared on social media by passengers showed the engine was badly damaged. Previous news reports said the damage was caused by an explosion.



According to multiple accounts, passengers on board the plane went through terrifying moments as the plane entered a dive, and some were said to be crying or vomiting.



The Philadelphia fire department said at a press conference the plane came down "in a fairly rapid manner", and preliminary examination of the flight record showed the aircraft dropped 5.2 kilometers in five minutes.



A passenger named Marty Matinez made a brief Facebook live on his account at the final moments of the flight, saying "Engine exploded in the air and blew open window 3 seats away" from him.



The U.S. NTSB has announced an investigation into the incident.



All air traffic at Philadelphia was put on hold.

