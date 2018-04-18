Curry, Golden State Warriors top NBA merchandise sales

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors top the National Basketball Association's (NBA) list of most popular jerseys and team merchandise, marking the third consecutive regular season that Curry and the defending NBA Champions have earned top honors, the NBA announced on Tuesday.



Rounding out the top five players are the Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (No. 2), the Warriors' Kevin Durant (No. 3), the Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (No. 4) and the Boston Celtics' Kyrie Irving (No. 5).



The Warriors are followed by the Cavaliers at No. 2, the Philadelphia 76ers at No. 3, the Los Angeles Lakers at No. 4 and the Celtics at No. 5.

