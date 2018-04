People work at pearl farm in reservoir in E China's Jiangsu

Aerial photo taken on April 17, 2018 shows people working at a pearl farm in a reservoir in Weiying Town of Sihong County, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Xu Changliang)

Aerial photo taken on April 17, 2018 shows people working at a pearl farm in the reservoir installed with solar panels in Weiying Town of Sihong County, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Xu Changliang)

A man works at a pearl farm in a reservoir in Weiying Town of Sihong County, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 17, 2018. (Xinhua/Xu Changliang)

Aerial photo taken on April 17, 2018 shows people working at a pearl farm in a reservoir in Weiying Town of Sihong County, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Xu Changliang)