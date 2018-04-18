Scenery of terraced fields in SW China's Guizhou

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/4/18 11:15:23

Photo taken on April 17, 2018 shows the terraced fields in Congjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Wu Dejun)


 

Villagers walk in the terraced fields at Cenfeng Village in Congjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 17, 2018. (Xinhua/Wu Dejun)


 

Villagers work in the terraced fields at Cenfeng Village in Congjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 17, 2018. (Xinhua/Wu Dejun)


 

Photo taken on April 17, 2018 shows the terraced fields in Congjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Wu Dejun)


 

Posted in: CHINA
